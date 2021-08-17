Man stabs woman, mother for rejecting proposal

NEW DELHI

Attempt to murder case filed: police

A 38-year-old labourer allegedly stabbed a woman and her mother for rejecting his marriage proposal in Dwarka on Sunday, police said.

Police said the victims have been identified as Laali (40) and her daughter Ruby (18) and the accused as Ramu. They are all residents of Kanganheri village in Kapashera.

Police said that Ramu was Laali’s late husband’s friend and often visited them. On August 15, he visited again and asked for Ruby’s hand in marriage but the mother refused stating the age difference. Also, she wants her daughter to study further.

However, Ramu didn’t buy the argument and started arguing with Laali. He eventually picked up a sharp weapon and attacked Laali, after which Ruby intervened to save her mother but was also attacked.

Alert neighbours

Neighbours and locals then caught hold of Ramu and thrashed him before calling police. All three were rushed to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said: “Based on the victim’s statement, we have registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code at Chhawla police station. The accused has been arrested and is in police custody.”