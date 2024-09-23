ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabs woman colleague in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar, arrested

Published - September 23, 2024 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man stabbed his female colleague and attacked her parents in Raghubir Nagar of west Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, has been arrested, they said.

The incident was reported to the Khyala police station on Saturday around 9 a.m. A police team rushed to the spot and found out that the accused had come to the victim’s house to talk to her, and when she refused, he stabbed her with a knife.

When her parents attempted to come to her rescue, he attacked them too.

Prima facie, we got to know that Abhishek, who is a resident of Rajouri Garden, was friends with the victim, as they used to work together in a salon. But recently, the victim had started avoiding him, which irked the accused,” said the officer.

The condition of the woman was stated to be stable, the officer added.

CONNECT WITH US