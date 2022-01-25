Man stabs, robs woman for ‘fun’

A 60-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by a man known to her husband when she was alone at her Sarai Rohilla residence on Saturday evening.

The accused, Ranvir, entered her house wearing a mask and robbed her ‘for fun’.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the case was solved in less than 24 hours and that the victim has been identified as Sushma while the accused has been identified as Ranvir alias Prince, 36, resident of Uttam Nagar.

A senior police officer said that a call was received around 6 p.m. wherein the caller said that an elderly woman has been stabbed and robbed at her house. When a police team reached the spot, Ms. Sushma had already been taken to Ganga Ram Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The police were informed that the suspect entered the house wearing a mask and asked Ms. Sushma for her belongings but when she denied, the man stabbed her in her stomach and her shoulder and robbed her phone and fled the spot.

When the police registered a case and began investigation, a team headed by Station House Officer Shish Pal examined CCTV footage near the spot and zeroed in on the suspect’s bike. “The registration number was found and it was revealed that it was in the name of a woman whose husband is known to Ms. Sushma’s husband. He was also found to have criminal history,” a senior police officer said.

The police said the accused was then apprehended and questioned during which he admitted to the crime.

He allegedly told the police that he used to work with the husband of the woman, Sushma, 10 years ago when the elderly was in the business of setting up DJ console. now he is the business of photography. Ranvir then kept in touch with the man and also visited him a few days ago, investigators said.

“About five days ago, Ranvir visited Ms. Sushma’s husband for some photography work and got the idea that he could rob him. The man has criminal tendencies. On Saturday, when he was crossing the area, he decided to rob her just for fun,” the officer said, adding that Ranvir is named in at least 10 other cases.