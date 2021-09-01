Man stabbedfor playing loud music

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said Vijay Das from Kidwai Nagar jhuggis committed the crime as the victim was listening to music on high volume. The police said a PCR call was received on Sunday night regarding the crime. On reaching the spot, the police were told that one Mahender had been stabbed by his neighbour. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case on charges of attempt to murder was registered.

Next, Vijay was held and the weapon of offence was recovered on the instance, an officer said.