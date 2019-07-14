Man stabbed to deathfor intervening in fight

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death after he intervened in a couple’s fight in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. The accused has been arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said that the victim has been identified as Sanjeev Pandey, a part-time security guard who also worked at a tea shop. He was allegedly stabbed by the accused, identified as Jitin Bora (30) who works as a housekeeping staff in a farmhouse in Mehrauli.

“The PCR received a call around 2 a.m. regarding a person who had fallen unconscious due to bleeding. When the police reached the spot and subsequently AIIMS Trauma Centre, they were informed that the victim had been declared brought dead,” Mr. Kumar said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Sanjeev lived with his cousin Ajit in Jamrudpur near Greater Kailash while Bora lives with his wife Rukmani Devi, a house help, and a nine-year-old child in an adjacent room. “Sanjeev and Ajit were in their room when Bora and Devi started fighting over some issue. Sanjeev intervened in the fight, tried to pacify them and then returned to his room. Bora entered Sanjeev’s room with a knife minutes later and stabbed him in the chest and thigh. Sanjeev collapsed on the floor and Bora fled the spot. He was rushed to the hospital by the neighbours,” said a senior police officer.

The police said that raids were conducted to nab the accused who was finally arrested from his friend’s room in the same area.