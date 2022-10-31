Man stabbed to death while resisting robbery bid near Narela railway station

Friend escapes unhurt; search on for culprit, say police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 31, 2022 20:52 IST

A 53-year-old man, who worked at a garments shop in Bawana market, was stabbed to death while resisting a robbery bid on Friday, police said on Monday.

The incident happened when the victim, Praveen, and his friend, Salim, 27, were on their way to board a passenger train from the Narela railway station. Around 8.30 p.m., two men sptopped them near gate number 16 of the railway station and tried to snatch Praveen’s bag, a senior police officer said.

“When Praveen resisted, one of the robbers caught hold of him and the other one stabbed him with a knife,” the officer said, adding that Salim managed to escape the attack. Praveen was rushed to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, preliminary enquiry has revealed that Praveen and Salim used to travel from Delhi to Sonipat via a passenger train on a daily basis. Salim works at a gift shop in the Bawana market.

An FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 394, 397 and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and the investigation is under way, the police said.

