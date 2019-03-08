Man stabbed to death, three held

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death and his head was smashed with a stone in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. Three persons, including two minors, have been held in connection with the case, they said.

DCP (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said that the victim was identified as Ratan, a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area. “The two parties had an altercation three days ago that was not reported to the police. On the day of the incident, when the accused spotted Ratan near a factory in Wazirpur, they stabbed him and then smashed his head with a stone. His body was later spotted by locals,” Ms. Arya said.

The police said that the victim had several criminals cases registered against him, including robberies, snatching and rapelevelled against him by a woman. He was released on bail last month.A case under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered and an investigation is under way.