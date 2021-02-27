Man stabbed to death over petty issue

NEW DELHI

27 February 2021 00:34 IST

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two persons over some petty issue in Shahdara, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Saalim, who was involved in several criminal cases.

The incident took place on Thursday in Kanti Nagar area of Krishna Nagar. The accused called Saalim and were talking to him. Meanwhile, an argument ensued and they stabbed him with knife. Later, they attacked him with a spade, a senior police officer said. The police have identified the accused and teams have been formed to arrest them.

Advertising

Advertising