Delhi

Man stabbed to death over petty issue

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two persons over some petty issue in Shahdara, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Saalim, who was involved in several criminal cases.

The incident took place on Thursday in Kanti Nagar area of Krishna Nagar. The accused called Saalim and were talking to him. Meanwhile, an argument ensued and they stabbed him with knife. Later, they attacked him with a spade, a senior police officer said. The police have identified the accused and teams have been formed to arrest them.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 12:35:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-stabbed-to-death-over-petty-issue/article33945524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY