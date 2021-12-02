Man stabbed to death over personal enmity

New Delhi

02 December 2021 01:14 IST

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons over personal enmity in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Wednesday, the police said. The accused have been arrested.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said they received a call regarding the death of Dablu Singh. On enquiry, the police found out that the deceased was stabbed on his neck by a few local boys due to personal enmity.

The accused have been identified as Shahlam, 24, and Ladla, 20, the DCP said. The police denied an issue of communal disharmony in the area and said that the situation was peaceful.

