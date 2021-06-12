Man stabbed to death over parking space

Three people have been arrested

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour following a quarrel over parking a two-wheeler in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur, police said on Friday. Two others suffered injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said the victim has been identified as Shiv Yadav, a resident of Budh Vihar. A call regarding a quarrel between two neighbours over parking a two-wheeler was received on Thursday night, the police said. It was revealed that the quarrel started when the victim parked his two-wheeler in front of the house of the accused.

“During enquiry, we found that on Thursday morning, an argument had taken place between Mr. Yadav and his neighbour Premvati over parking a scooter. She complained and asked him not to park his scooter on the street,” Mr. Meena said.

Later in the evening, both parties tried to resolve the problem but Premvati’s husband Prempal got angry and shared the incident with his two sons. The trio then stabbed Mr. Yadav, his brother Vikas, and cousin Ratan Lal.

Mr. Prempal’s eldest son also suffered injuries.

The injured were taken to Apollo Hospital. Mr. Yadav, who sustained a stab injury in his chest, was declared brought dead, while the other two were discharged after treatment. Prempal’s eldest son is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Police said that Prempal has been arrested and the minor son has been apprehended.