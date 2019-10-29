Man stabbed to death over money dispute

A man was stabbed to death at Jafarpur Kalan in Isapur village on October 26, the police said on Monday.

Bhupender has been arrested for the crime, they said. An officer said the victim, Ram Singh, had given his farmland on rent to Bhupender, who gave it to someone else for farming. However, Bhupender took ₹90, 00 and two sacks of wheat as rent from the man but only gave ₹7, 000 and two sacks of grain to Ram.

When the victim got to know this, he started taunting Bhupender over the money.

On the day of the incident, a quarrel broke out between Ram and Bhupender, who was “drunk”, and the latter stabbed the former, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered and probe is on.