Man stabbed to death over enmity in Govindpuri

October 03, 2023

A man was stabbed to death in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri area over an old enmity, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Anurag Paliwal, a resident of Govindpuri. He used to run a temporary tea kiosk near the Kalkaji roundabout and was previously involved in six cases of attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act, the police said.

On Sunday, the police got information that a person was stabbed with a knife. T victim, Akash, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared ‘brought dead’, a senior police officer told The Hindu.

The police recorded the statement of the complainant, who claimed that four people attacked Akash with knives multiple times and fled from the spot, the officer said.

Mr. Paliwal was nabbed from his residence in Govindpuri. Further investigation is underway to nab his associates who are absconding, the officer said.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that he was beaten up by some people a few days ago. Having seen the same people with Akash two to three times, he was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

On Sunday, when he saw Akash on Agrasen Marg, accompanied by his friends, he confronted him. They asked him about the persons who had thrashed Mr. Paliwal. When Akash refused to tell anything, they stabbed him multiple times before fleeing, the police said.