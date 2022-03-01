Man stabbed to death outside gym in full public view

March 01, 2022 23:01 IST

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on Tuesday morning, following a quarrel between the victim’s son and another youth inside a gym, police said. The police added that two persons were apprehended in connection with the murder that happened in broad daylight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that the deceased was identified as one Manoj Manchanda, resident of Motia Khan.

Advertising

Advertising

The police sources said that Mr. Manoj’s son Mayank and one Rahul Sharma, resident of Ghee Mandi, were at the same gym. The families of the two youth are said to share an old enmity. On Monday morning, the two fought over a song in the gym after which the gym owner asked Rahul to leave the premises. When Mayank stepped out of the gym, he saw Rahul, his father Jitender, uncle Manjeet and friend Saurav outside the gym and the two sides started fighting. Mayank then called his father Manoj and uncle Vicky who reached the spot, after which the two parties attacked each other with sharp weapons and got injured.

During the incident, Mr. Manoj received severe injuries and died at the Lady Hardinge Medical College where he was rushed following the violence.

In the video of the incident, captured by a passersby, Mr. Manoj can be seen walking around bleeding from his stomach as a few people are trying to stop the fight, while many bystanders look on helplessly.

Police said that both parties have previous criminal involvements and a FIR was registered last year in connection with the two committing affray.

Ms. Chauhan said that a case on charges of murder and other relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway.