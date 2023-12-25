GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man stabbed to death in south-east Delhi, three juveniles apprehended 

December 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three juveniles and the body set on fire using dry grass to hide the victim’s identity, the police said on Sunday.     

The incident took place in south-east Delhi’s Khusrao Park on Saturday night and the body was recovered in a half-burnt condition. 

According to the police, the juveniles told them that they killed Azad, a resident of Nizam Nagar Basti, in revenge for alleged attempts of sexual assault on one of them by the victim.    

DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said the accused used a sharp-edged khukuri-like knife, stones and bricks to commit the crime.  

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 34 (common intention), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder). 

