Man stabbed to death in Seemapuri, two arrested

New Delhi

31 December 2021 01:43 IST

Incident’s video viral on social media

A 24-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death by three men in Shahdara’s Seemapuri area, the police said on Thursday, adding that they have arrested two of the accused.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the victim has been identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Old Seemapuri and a bad character of the area. The accused have been identified as Zuber, Zafar and Aditya, residents of Seemapuri.

Police said that a PCR call was received around 5 p.m. on Wednesday stating that a man was stabbed by three men. Police rushed to the spot and found that the victim was already shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where he was declared "brought dead".

Advertising

Advertising

The probe revealed that Shahrukh was in a relationship with the married sister of one of the accused. Unhappy about the relationship, the woman’s brother hatched the plan to kill Shahrukh.

The incident’s viral video clip shows one of the accused repeatedly hitting the victim with a metal chair, while another stabs him. When a woman tries to save the victim, the third accused stops her.

During the investigation, several teams conducted multiple raids in the area, after which Aditya, 18, and Zuber, 30, were arrested, Mr. Sathiyasundaram said adding that the teams are looking for Zafar.

A case was registered at the Seemapuri police station under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act.

Police said Shahrukh was involved in more than 40 cases, mostly pickpocketing at metro stations. He was released on bail from Dasna jail in U.P. a few days ago.