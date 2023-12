December 26, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A 54-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death allegedly by his nephew over a property dispute in north-west Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said on Monday. The police received a call at 9.47 p.m. on December 23 about a man being stabbed. A team reached the spot and found a body with stab wounds. The deceased was identified as Kabir Azam, 54. The accused, Bashir Azam, was nabbed on December 25. Kabir told the police that he stabbed his uncle due to a property-related dispute.