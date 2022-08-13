Man stabbed to death in Malviya Nagar; 4 detained

The victim, Mayank Panwar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 25-year-man was stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday evening, the police said on Friday.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows a group of men chasing the deceased and stabbing him multiple times. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

A senior police officer said that four persons have been detained in connection with the incident. The officer added that a PCR call was received on Thursday about a man being stabbed near gate number 3 of Begumpur’s DDA Market.

The injured, identified as Mayank Panwar, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was a resident of Shahpur Jat.

Vikas Panwar, the deceased’s friend, told the police that the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday when they were sitting at Qila, Begumpur in Malviya Nagar. Mr. Vikas told the police that four to five men picked up an argument with him and his friend.

After the argument, the group went away only to return a few minutes later to pelt stones at Mr. Vikas and Mayank.

As they were trying to flee, the group of attackers chased down Mayank and stabbed him multiple times.

The police said that a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said. “No arrests have been made yet,” she added.

Mayank had done a course in hotel management and was currently unemployed, police said. One of Mayank’s family friends, Sonal Singh said that Mayank was actively looking out for jobs.

Pradeep Pawar, Mayank’s uncle said that he left his house with his friends around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The deceased’s brother, Priyank who was at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said Mayank was a friendly person. “We’re not aware of any enmity going on,” he added. He added that Mayank was taken to the hospital where he died due to excessive blood loss.

Priyank said that when Mayank realised that the group was coming towards him, he had called Vikram (another friend) for help. When Vikram arrived, he saw him lying on the ground.