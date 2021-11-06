Man stabbed to death in Govindpuri

New Delhi

06 November 2021 22:28 IST

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajender Kumar, a resident of Navjivan Camp.

The police said that at 5.15 am, the police station at Govindpuri received a call wherein the caller said that a few people had beaten up her father and he was lying unconscious. On reaching the spot in Navjivan Camp, the police found injured Kumar. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kumar was stabbed five times and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Govindpuri police station. There is no eyewitness to the crime and the assailants have not yet been identified, the police said. Kumar was a driver and previously involved in criminal cases, they said.