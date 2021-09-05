Man stabbed to death for objecting to noise

The accused were travelling in e-rickshaw with victim when dispute broke out

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons after he asked them to not make noise when they were travelling in an e-rickshaw in Outer Delhi’s Mohan Garden, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the accused have been identified as Lav Kumar (21), a resident of Mohan Garden, Sainik Enclave, and Deepak (23), a resident of Faridkot in Punjab. The victim has been identified as Dalip, resident of Roorkee, the police said.

The police said that on Friday, a PCR call was received at Ranhola police station around 11.30 p.m. regarding murder at main Gandhi Chowk in Mohan Garden. “When the police reached the spot, they found a man was lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The injured was immediately shifted to DDU Hospital where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

Tried to escape

The police said that Dalip received three stab injuries on the chest, waist and thigh. An eyewitness, Gopal, who said that he works as a watchman at Jayswal Vatika said that around 11 p.m., he was standing at Gandhi Chowk where he saw that a person with golden hair was beating the victim. Meanwhile, the other person standing there took a knife and stabbed him a few times. When the injured fell down, the assailants tried to escape, however, Gopal tried to stop them and managed to catch hold of one of the accused, the DCP said.

The police said that a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Ranhola police station.

Lav Kumar allegedly revealed that he and his friend Deepak were returning to Mohan Garden from a birthday party in Dwarka.

“They boarded an e-rickshaw in which the victim was also sitting who was regularly interrupting them not to make noise, and and using foul language. An argument broke out when all of them got down at Gandhi Chowk. The accused stabbed the victim. When the accused realised that Dalip has grievously injured, they tried to flee. However, one of them was caught,” Mr. Singh said.

Knife recovered

CCTV footages of nearby areas were checked and co-accused Deepak was nabbed. The knife used in the crime has been recovered, the police said.

Deepak and Kumar used to work at a cloth shop around two years ago. Deepak had gone back to home last year. He returned to Delhi this week to look for a job. Kumar works as a salesman in a private firm, the police said adding that the victim was identified and that he was residing at Tilak Enclave in Mohan Garden with his maternal aunt and he worked as salesperson in a mall in Dwarka.