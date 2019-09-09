Man stabbed to death for not withdrawing case; three held

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly for not withdrawing an attempt to murder case that he had filed against his neighbours in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Manish alias RDX, Nishu Jha and Diwakar. They are all resident of Badarpur Extension.

In March, a quarrel had broken out between Rahul and his brother Manish, and Sourav. During the fight, Rahul stabbed Sourav.

An FIR was registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act. Rahul was arrested and is presently in Tihar jail.

“A few days back, Rahul met Manish and other family members during a court hearing and told them that he was desperate to come out of jail. Seeing his younger brother like that upset Manish. Rahul’s bail request was also rejected several times,” said a police officer.

Rahul’s kin tried to reach a compromise with Sourav’s family but to no avail, said the police.

On September 4, Manish, Nishu and Diwakar consumed liqour and started looking for Sourav in the area. Around 9.30 p.m., they spotted Sourav with his father. They threatened Sourav to withdraw the case but he refused. Diwakar then attacked Sourav with a knife but he managed to save himself with a bag.

Stabbed eight times

“When Sourav’s father Ram Prakash Sharma tried to save his son, Manish caught hold of him and Nishu stabbed him in the chest four times. Diwakar stabbed him four times in the stomach. The injured was rushed to Apollo Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the officer.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered at Badarpur police station.

During investigation, the kin and friends of the suspects were questioned and the three accused were arrested within a few hours of the incident, said the police.

“A knife and blood-stained shirt of one of the accused has been recovered. The accused have been sent to judicial custody,” added the officer.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Manish was previously involved in a case of kidnapping of a girl while Nishu was involved in a case of causing serious injury to a man.

“Manish was angry as Sourav had turned down repeated attempts to reach a compromise and help his younger brother come out on bail. Manish wanted to teach Sourav a lesson,” said another police officer.