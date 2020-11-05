Man stabbed to death during robbery

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death during a robbery in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Moti Nagar flyover on Tuesday. The deceased, Jitender Sharma, a resident of Burari, was stabbed multiple times on the back of his body.

Police said they received information regarding the incident at 10.07 p.m. The caller said that a person was stabbed and needed help, following which police rushed to the spot.

“The victim was shifted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, where he was declared brought dead,” DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Sharma was working with transporters in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. On Tuesday, he collected money for distribution to truck drivers. When he reached near Zakhira roundabout, some unknown persons intercepted his bike, stabbed him multiple times and fled with the money. Thereafter, a case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered, they said.

Police are checking the nearby CCTV cameras to identify the accused. Teams have been formed to arrest them, they added.