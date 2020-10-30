Man stabbed to death by two others

One accused arrested while the other is absconding

A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two men after he raised objection over an outsider visiting their colony in south Delhi’s Tigri Extension, the police said on Thursday.

The victim — Satish Kumar from Tigri Extension — was stabbed on Tuesday. He was rushed to Batra Hospital where he was declared dead. Kumar worked as a delivery man for a popular online food ordering and delivery platform site. One accused has been arrested.

Witness statement

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on the statement of a witness, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his statement, the witness, resident of the same locality, alleged that at 10.30 p.m., when he was going to take milk from a nearby shop, he saw Satish being scolded by a person. When he tried to intervene, the alleged person abused him and called another man.

Thereafter, the accused caught Satish and stabbed him, the officer said.

Following subsequent raids, one of the accused identified as Vivek (19), was arrested from Sangam Vihar on Wednesday. During interrogation, he confessed to his role in the incident, he said.

The accused told the police that one of his acquaintance Piyush, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, used to often visit him but Satish objected to this. He was against an outsider coming to their colony. This led to rivalry between them, the DCP said.

To teach Satish a lesson, both Vivek and Piyush hatched a plan. On the day of incident, Piyush brought a knife in the evening and gave it to Vivek. When Piyush saw Satish wandering in the street, he started arguing with him and called Vivek to come with the knife.

The duo stabbed him to death and fled away, the officer said.

While Vivek is a school dropout, Piyush was arrested last year in connection with a case of stabbing, wherein the victim managed to survive.

The body would be handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police said, adding the number of stab injuries could be ascertained only based on the autopsy report which is awaited.