Man stabbed to death by couple over ₹100

Police looking for accused husband

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday allegedly by a couple over ₹100 in west Delhi’s Raj Park, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajeet, a resident of P-block, Mangolpuri.

On Sunday at 2.45 p.m., the police received information regarding the incident. The police reached Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and upon enquiry, it was found that Ajeet was brought to the hospital by his father. He was declared brought dead. He had a stab injury behind his right knee, a senior police officer said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased had to pay ₹100 to the accused, Jitender, a resident of P-block, Mangolpuri, the officer said.

On Sunday, Jitender asked him to return his money. On this issue, a heated argument ensued between them which led to a quarrel. The deceased beat the accused on the spot and refused to pay the money.

Thereafter, Jitender went back to his home and returned with a knife. His wife also accompanied him. In order to teach a lesson to Ajeet, Jitender and his wife Reshma again quarrelled with him and started beating Ajeet. Later, Jitender attacked Ajeet with the knife and the couple ran away from the spot, the police said.

Reshma has been arrested while search for Jitender is under way, the police said.