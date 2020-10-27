Man stabbed to death after quarrel over music

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death and his two brothers — Sunil and Anil — were injured during a quarrel over an issue of loud music on Tuesday in north-west Delhi’s Mahendra Park, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Sushil, a resident of Sarai Pipal Thala. Sunil, who is less critical allegedly told the police that there was loud music playing in the house of one Abdul Sattar.

When they requested them to lower the volume, a quarrel erupted between them and Sattar and his four sons — Shahnawaz, Aafaq, Chand and Haseen — stabbed them. In the incident, Sattar’s wife was also injured and admitted to a hospital.

The police said that a case has been registered and Sattar and his two sons Shahnawaz and Aafaq have been arrested, while Chand and Haseen are absconding.

The police said that Sushil was involved in criminal cases. He used to supply liquor. He is survived by his wife and a son. His post-mortem will be conducted at BJRM hospital.

Sattar is a garlic trader in Azadpur Mandi, they said.