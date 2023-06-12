Man stabbed repeatedly for asking youth to smoke outside shop; accused arrested

June 12, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - New Delhi

A 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors allegedly by an inebriated person who was asked not to smoke cigarettes inside a barber shop in southwest Delhi, police said on June 12.

The incident occurred in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village on June 11 and the accused has been arrested, they said.

Abhay Kumar had gone for a haircut when Mohit Mahlawat (22), the landlord's son, entered the barber shop. He was intoxicated and was smoking a cigarette. Mr. Kumar had asked him to smoke outside the shop, which sparked a quarrel between the two, a senior police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a fit of rage, Mahlawat stabbed Mr. Kumar multiple times with a pair of scissors kept in the shop. Mr. Kumar sustained nine injuries all over his body, including four on his chest, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and his condition was now stated to be stable, the official added.

Based on the victim's statement, a case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Kishangarh Police Station and the accused was arrested, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT