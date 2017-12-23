Man stabbed near Saket metro station

A 28-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by three men near Saket metro station in broad daylight.

The injured man is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket, said the police.

The incident was reported on Thursday at 1.45 p.m.

Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension who works as a mason, was on the way to his workplace when he was intercepted and attacked by three youth near the station.

The police said that Mr. Kumar was stabbed in the abdomen, after which ₹8,000 and a mobile was taken from his pocket.

CCTV footage

The robbers then fled from the spot. A passerby informed the police, who took the profusely bleeding victim to the hospital.

“We have procured CCTV footage of the area ,” said a police officer. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered.

“Pictures of suspects will be shown to the victim. We have zeroed in on a youth from Faridabad, and another from Gurugram,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (South)

Meanwhile, another case of snatching near the metro station was reported on Thursday. The victim told the police that the incident happened around 8.15 p.m. when two youth on a motorcycle snatched his phone. A case has been registered.