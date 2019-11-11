Man stabbed in robbery bid

A 32-year-old man was stabbed allegedly by two unidentified men during a robbery bid in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh, the police said on Sunday.
Yogesh from Dharampura village is undergoing treatment, they said. The incident took place on Friday night when Yogesh was waiting for his car to reach home. He alleged that the accused also fled with his mobile phone. A case has been registered and investigation is under way, the police added.
