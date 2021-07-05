Man stabbed for revenge over quarrel on Holi, 3 arrested

NEW DELHI

05 July 2021 23:00 IST

Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar to take revenge over a quarrel that took place on Holi this year, the police said on Monday.

Accused Sourav (23), Golu (27) and Vijay (25) were arrested, the police said, adding that efforts are being taken to nab three others.

According to the police, Ashok Gupta was sitting in front of his house on July 1 when around 1.30 p.m., suddenly six men on two-wheelers arrived. One among them tried to fire with his countrymade pistol while two others stabbed Gupta with a button-actuated knife.

Injured Gupta was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where after treatment, his statement was recorded, a senior police officer said.

Among the six accused, Gupta knew three men and identified them, the police said, adding the victim had an argument with Sourav and Golu on Holi this year and therefore, to take revenge, they along with their accomplices attempted to kill him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said, “During investigation, Sourav was arrested on the same day. On his interrogation, the addresses of his accomplices — Golu and Vijay — were traced but they were not found in their houses. Using technical and manual surveillance our team arrested them.”

A button-actuated knife, two scooters and a countrymade pistol were recovered from them, she added.