Man stabbed for objecting to harassment of minor girl in Delhi’s Sunder Nagri

Published - November 17, 2024 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday in north-east Delhi’s Sunder Nagri for objecting to two youths sexually harassing a minor girl, the police said. The accused, Salman and Arbaz, were arrested for the incident.

Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The matter came to light after the police received a call in which the caller reported that a man had been stabbed near Murga Market in Sunder Nagri.

“The caller stated that he saw Salman and Arbaz harassing a girl. Half an hour later, they were quarelling with the deceased, after which he saw the accused stab the victim,” an officer said.

