Man stabbed by neighbours during a scuffle in north-east Delhi

May 23, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 03:49 am IST - New Delhi

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by three neighbours following an argument in north-east Delhi’s Usmanpur area on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

A PCR call was received at 8 p.m. on Sunday when the victim, Puneet, a resident of Usmanpur, informed the police that his father, Mahesh, was sitting outside their house when he was hit by a ball.

“When Mahesh scolded a boy who was playing with the ball, the latter’s family members came and an argument ensued between the two sides,” a senior police officer said.

The argument turned ugly when Puneet was stabbed by Rajnish, 34, his brother Brijesh Kashyap, 44 and Brijesh’s son Sonu, 18, the DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

The police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), and the accused have been arrested, the DCP said.

A counter case was registered against Mahesh and others following a complaint by Brijesh alleging that Mahesh and his sons too assaulted him and his relatives.

The police registered another case under IPC Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the New Usmanpur police station, an officer said.