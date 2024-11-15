Man stabbed by minor brother-in-law in west Delhi

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his juvenile brother-in-law near his house in west Delhi’s Sudama Puri, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Babu, an officer said. A case of murder has been registered and some family members of Babu’s wife have been detained, he added.

In his police complaint, the deceased’s father, Ganga Ram, said his son got married last year against the wishes of his wife’s family and he suspected that the attack might have been orchestrated by his son’s in-laws.

The police received a PCR call about the incident on Wednesday and by the time a team reached the spot, Babu had been taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said. Further investigation revealed that the accused is a juvenile, who was the deceased’s brother-in-law.

During sustained interrogation, the juvenile revealed that he was unhappy with his sister’s marriage. “The deceased used to tease him regularly. These factors instigated him, resulting in this incident,” the officer added.

