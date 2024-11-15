 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man stabbed by minor brother-in-law in west Delhi

Published - November 15, 2024 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his juvenile brother-in-law near his house in west Delhi’s Sudama Puri, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Babu, an officer said. A case of murder has been registered and some family members of Babu’s wife have been detained, he added.

In his police complaint, the deceased’s father, Ganga Ram, said his son got married last year against the wishes of his wife’s family and he suspected that the attack might have been orchestrated by his son’s in-laws.

The police received a PCR call about the incident on Wednesday and by the time a team reached the spot, Babu had been taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said. Further investigation revealed that the accused is a juvenile, who was the deceased’s brother-in-law.

During sustained interrogation, the juvenile revealed that he was unhappy with his sister’s marriage. “The deceased used to tease him regularly. These factors instigated him, resulting in this incident,” the officer added.

Published - November 15, 2024 12:05 am IST

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.