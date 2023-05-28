Man stabbed 21 times during morning walk in east Delhi, dies

May 28, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

An 18-year-old died after he was allegedly attacked by a group of boys over a previous enmity in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Saturday.

The police said a PCR call was received around 5.11 a.m. from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital about a young man admitted with multiple stab injuries.

A senior officer said the victim, Anshu, a resident of Trilokpuri, had 21 stab injuries and was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was declared brought dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that before succumbing to his injuries, the victim told the police that he was attacked by a group of four to five boys. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, she added.

Anshu’s cousin, Vishal, told The Hindu that the victim was killed while out on a morning walk.

“We suspect the involvement of a local gang which has been threatening us for some time. The gang had threatened to kill a member of our family and had recently attacked us in our car. They should be punished,” he added.

Anshu, who worked at a meat shop, is survived by two brothers, a sister and parents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.