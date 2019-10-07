Man, sons held for killing teenager

A man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring his father in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden after a scuffle broke out between them over a monetary dispute, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Shiv Charan and his sons — Sushil and Amit, they said. On Saturday evening, the accused men attacked the boy and his 52-year-old father Dhruv Chand Pathak with batons and later used a gas cylinder to thrash them. After this, the accused fled the spot.

A case was registered following which the trio was nabbed. According to the police, they received two calls at 7 p.m. about the incident. The first caller said “one person stabbed 3-4 persons with sword” while the second caller said “someone killed his daughter”.

On reaching the spot, the police took injured persons to a nearby hospital and later shifted them to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said, adding that the boy died during treatment.

“Shiv had purchased materials from my shop worth ₹3 lakh in September. Since he could not give the entire amount, I asked him to pay me in instalments. He gave me ₹1.7 lakhs in September and then did not pay me anymore. Whenever I asked him to pay the remaining amount, he avoided me,” Dhruv said.

On Saturday, Shiv came with his son Sushil and two other men to his office in Raghubir Nagar, Rajouri Garden, at 6.30 p.m. and attacked the father and son.

‘Told to negotiate’

“They had asked me to negotiate the price. I gave them a discount and told them to at least pay half of the amount. But they got angry and started beating us,” Dhruv said.