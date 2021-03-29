Man, son arrested for snatching gold in Delhi

He stocked gold for daughter’s wedding

A 50-year-old man was arrested along with his son for allegedly being involved in snatching incidents. He said he was stocking gold for his daughter’s marriage, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sarvapal Singh alias Ginni and Jasmeet Singh alias Mocki (24), residents of Bhadurgarh in Haryana, they said.

The police said that on February 17, a case was registered where the complainant alleged that two persons snatched her gold chain and ran away on a black scooter.

The rider was wearing a helmet while the pillion rider was wearing mask, the police said.

On March 17, the accused snatched a gold chain of another person in Dabri area, they said.

“During investigation, the police identified the scooter used in the snatching incidents. The police got a tip-off that the owner was living on rent at Bahadurgarh. They raided the area and apprehended both the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Mr. Sarvapal used to wear a black mask, a black helmet, and hide the front number plate by pasting white paper on the last four digits and rear number plate by putting mud on it, the DCP said. He also took his son Jasmeet along with him. He used to come towards Delhi, snatched gold chains and returned to Bahadurgarh, the police said.

Mr. Sarvapal disclosed that he wanted to stock gold for the marriage of his daughter, who is already engaged. The marriage is due in two months. Mr. Sarvapal had lost his job during the lockdown while his son is a college drop out, said a police officer.