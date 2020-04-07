Man skips quarantine in U.P.’s Baghpat

A COVID-19 infected person jumped quarantine in the Khekra area of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The 60-year-old was quarantined after it was found that he was part of a group that attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. He broke a window to escape from the isolation ward.

“The person is from Nepal and was admitted to the isolation ward of Khekra community health centre,” said Pratap Govind Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Baghpat.

Prima facie, he said, the person broke the grill of the window and used his own clothes to leave the hospital.

The official said teams have been formed to trace him. “We are also making announcements at the local mosques,” Mr. Yadav said.

Chief Medical Officer R.K. Tandon said that he was one of the two COVID-19 positive persons in the district. “One is admitted at a Delhi hospital and now the second one has run away,” said Dr. Tandon.