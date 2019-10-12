Man shot inside his house in Rohini; accused identified

A 24-year-old man was shot inside his house in Rohini’s Kanjhawala in the small hours of Friday, the police said. The victim was sleeping at the time of the incident.

DCP (Rohini) S.D. Mishra said Sahil Rana from Ghevra village was unemployed and stayed with his family. The accused have been identified, he added. The police said information was received from a hospital at 2.30 a.m. His family members allegedly told the investigators that he had come home late on Thursday and had dinner after which he went to sleep.

“Two persons came inside the house after scaling the wall and shot him thrice. Two bullets hit had him after which the accused fled the spot. His family rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead,” the officer said, adding that a murder case has been registered.

An officer said it has been revealed that Sahil was involved with criminals of Outer Delhi. He had completed a diploma from an industrial training institute and got a job, which he had later quit.

‘Lend money on interest’

The victim used to lend money on interest, sources said. A few suspects have been detained for questioning. The motive appears to be personal enmity, they added.