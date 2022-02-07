Delhi

Man shot dead over family dispute

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by his cousins in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area in the early hours of Monday, police said, adding that the two accused have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the victim has been identified as Sudhir and the accused have been identified as Vishal (22) and Akash (20) – victim’s first cousins.

Police officials said that a PCR call regarding the incident was received around 1:30 am on Monday after which police rushed to the spot. Subsequently the Sudhir was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The officials further added that the two cousins – Vishal and Akash – shot Sudhir dead using a country made pistol. The accused were arrested within hours of committing the crime.

During preliminary interrogation, police said, the motive appears to be a family dispute but further probe is underway.


