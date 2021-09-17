Man shot dead in Najafgarh

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Dwarka’s Najafgarh on Wednesday night, police said, adding that a case has been registered and probe has begun.

Police said that the victim has been identified as Amit Shokeen, a resident of village Dichaon Kalan.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 8.36 p.m. regarding firing at Najafgarh Ajay Park. When police reached the spot, they found a car laden with bullet shots, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry it was found that there were three persons in the car, including Shokeen who was driving the car. One Charan Singh (44), a resident of Deepak Vihar, was sitting next to him and Dinesh Bhau, a resident of Jharodha village, was sitting on the back seat of the vehicle. They were all drinking in the car and when they reached Deepak Vihar, the occupants of another car fired bullets at Shokeen. He was rushed to Swasthik Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Police said that Shokeen had slapped the suspect’s father on January 12 this year. However, the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest.