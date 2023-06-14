HamberMenu
Man shot dead in Delhi; teams formed to nab accused

June 14, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Multiple teams have been constituted to look for the suspect, DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

:

A 38-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in his taxi in Dwarka, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Dhirendra, a resident of Ghalibpur village, was found dead inside his taxi on Monday around 7.30 p.m., a senior police officer said.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the suspect came to meet Dhirendra in Dwarka. The two sat in the victim’s car and, following a conversation, the victim was shot dead,” DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

The officer said multiple teams have been constituted to look for the suspect and that police have significant leads in this case. “Prima facie, personal enmity seems to be the reason behind the crime,” the DCP added.

