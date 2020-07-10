Man shot dead by own accomplice during feud with another group

A 19-year-old youth was shot dead allegedly by his own accomplice in a feud with another group over drinking in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the incident took place when a group of three men, including the victim — Rajan from resident of Moti Nagar jhuggis —, had come to attack one Ravi from Nehru Nagar on Wednesday. The group stabbed Ravi, he said.

The police said they received a PCR call at 7.35 p.m. regarding a firing in a street in Anand Parbat. On reaching the spot, they were informed that Rajan, who too had sustained gunshot injuries, was declared brought dead at Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital. Ravi was admitted at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC).

The police then went to LHMC where they recorded Ravi’s statement and a case on charges of murder, attempt to murder and the common intention was registered following which investigation was taken up.

During probe, it was revealed that Moti Nagar jhuggis and Nehru Nagar are on either side of the railway tracks and on Wednesday evening, Rajan and his accomplices were drinking on the tracks. When Ravi objected to it, an altercation took place between them and Ravi also slapped Rajan a few times. After this, Rajan and his friends went back.

However, they returned an hour later to take revenge. They allegedly attacked Ravi in front of his house. He was first stabbed after which a minor accomplice of Rajan pulled out a countrymade pistol and fired in Ravi’s direction but the bullet hit Rajan instead, the police said.

Mr. Bhatia said the minor has been apprehended and a manhunt is on to nab another accused.