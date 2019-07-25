Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants

A 36-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in north-east Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim Imran was travelling alone in his car when some unidentified men intercepted his vehicle and opened multiple rounds of fire at him at Durgapuri Chowk on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

The police said that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was a resident of Shahdara and worked in an iron shop owned by his father, they added.

DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said that a case has been registered and a suspect has been apprehended.

The police suspect personal enmity to be the motive behind the murder, Mr. Thakur added.

The deceased had been involved in three cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder, the DCP added.