ADVERTISEMENT

Man shot dead at food joint in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Published - June 19, 2024 06:05 am IST - New Delhi

Officers and the police's crime team inspected the spot. Police teams have been formed to gather information

PTI

A man received multiple gunshot wounds in the attack that took place in the J Block area of Rajouri Garden. Photo: X/@ANI

A man was shot dead in a 'Burger King' outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden late on June 18 by three unidentified assailants, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the man received multiple gunshot wounds in the attack that took place in the J Block area.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that senior officials were at the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was accompanied by someone who fled the scene when the firing started, an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers and the police's crime team inspected the spot. Police teams have been formed to gather information.

Police were checking CCTV footage to identify the accused, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US