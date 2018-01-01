Man shot at inside GK-I pub

A 30-year-old man was shot at following an argument at a New Year’s Eve party inside a bar in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash. The incident was reported at 3.30 a.m.

The victim had put some live videos on social media just before he was shot at. The police claimed that the accused was caught by the bar visitors and handed over to the police for further action.

The police told that the injured Vinay Bhati, a resident of Jasola area, was with his two friends at Rich Bratz 17 lounge and bar in GK-I.

At around 3 a.m., when people were dancing, Vinay had an argument with other youths over an issue. The argument suddenly escalated and a youth identified as Umesh opened fire on Vinay that pierced his collar bone. He was immediately rushed to AIIMS trauma centre.

Parking space

“Initially I was informed that a firing incident had taken place over parking space on late Saturday night outside a pub in Greater Kailash, and a man was reported injured. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot to find that Vinay had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre with a bullet injury. Later, from the victim, they came to know that he was shot inside the pub,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (south).

Public beat up accused

He added that the accused Umesh was beaten up by the public and handed over to the police. A country-made gun has been recovered from his possession. The exact sequence of incident will be ascertained only after going through the CCTV footage. The police have found empty cartridges from the spot.

“We have registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder). A forensic team has also visited the spot and gathered other evidences. According to doctors, Vinay is recovering well and will be discharged soon, while Umesh will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital,” Mr. Baaniya added. Meanwhile, the victim’s family told that they got a call from Vinay’s friend late in the night informing about the incident.

‘Started abusing’

“Vinay told me that while dancing on the floor, his hand had mistakenly touched the body of a guy dancing next to him. The guy started abusing Vinay and all of sudden opened fire on him. Fortunately, Vinay is alive,” said Ajay Bhati, victim’s brother.

Mr. Baaniya told that they are recommending the Delhi police and other concerned licensing units to terminate the licence of the pub and bar where the incident was reported.

“Staff of the pub will be questioned on how the firearm was found inside the premises,” he added.

Even though clubs and restaurants are supposed to close by 1 a.m., the pub was open till 3 a.m. The police are probing how it managed to stay open beyond the stipulated time.

After the incident, the city police directed all police station of south Delhi to keep a watch on such pubs, bars and restaurants and instruct the security staff of allow entry only after proper frisking.