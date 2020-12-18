Man shot at in Central Delhi; accused on the run

A 27-year-old man was shot at allegedly by a man and his associates following a quarrel between them in Central Delhi's Chandni Mahal, the police said on Thursday.
The victim — Nafees from Raqab Ganj — sustained a gunshot injury and is said to be stable. The incident took place on late Wednesday night, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said that during the preliminary enquiry, it is revealed that a quarrel had occurred between the Nafees and the accused near a shop in Chitli Qabar chowk.
Thereafter, when Nafees was going to his house, the accused — Siddu — and his accomplices stopped him. They first fired in the air twice and then shot at the victim twice on his leg, he said.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated, he added. Four empty shells have been recovered from the scene of the crime, the police said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.
