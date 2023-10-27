ADVERTISEMENT

Man shot at during Dasara celebrations

October 27, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was shot at during the Dasara celebrations in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar following a dispute between two groups, the police said on Thursday.

An officer said the victim, Sunny, has been hospitalised and both he and the accused, Yogesh, have a criminal record.

Sunny was dancing during the celebrations near Kali Mata Mandir in Ranjit Nagar when the music stopped and a verbal spat ensued between the two groups, which led to the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said they have booked Yogesh under the IPC Section for attempt to murder as well as the Arms Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US