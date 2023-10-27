Man shot at during Dasara celebrations

October 27, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

A 28-year-old man was shot at during the Dasara celebrations in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar following a dispute between two groups, the police said on Thursday.

An officer said the victim, Sunny, has been hospitalised and both he and the accused, Yogesh, have a criminal record.

Sunny was dancing during the celebrations near Kali Mata Mandir in Ranjit Nagar when the music stopped and a verbal spat ensued between the two groups, which led to the incident.

The police said they have booked Yogesh under the IPC Section for attempt to murder as well as the Arms Act.