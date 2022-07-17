Man shot at by minors in Jahangirpuri

Four juveniles apprehended; victim suffers eye injury

A 36-year-old man sustained injuries in his eye after he was shot at by juveniles in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday evening over a rivalry, the police said on Saturday.

Four juveniles were apprehended, who later revealed that the victim had beaten the father of one of them around seven months back and they wanted to take revenge on him.

A complaint was received around 5:15 p.m. at H-4 block Jahangirpuri regarding a gunshot injury to a person identified as Javed, 36. The police reached the spot and the injured was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital.

The police said Javed sustained bullet injury in his right eye. He revealed that around 4.45 pm, near the park of H-3 block, three known minor boys came and one of them fired a bullet at his face and fled the spot, said the police. The victim’s condition is stable, DCP (north west) Usha Rangnani said. A CCTV footage shared on social media confirms similar details, where the victim can be seen sitting near a park.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and four accused were apprehended. A countrymade pistol has been recovered from them, said the police.

There is no communal angle involved in the case, the DCP added.