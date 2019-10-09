Man shot at by four men in outer Delhi

A 36-year-old man was shot at by four men in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said Fateh Singh, who works in a hardware shop in Mukundpur, is out of danger.

The accused are known to the victim, he added.

At 12 a.m., Mr. Singh was sitting with a few friends after dinner near his shop when four men came and shot at him.

Two rounds fired

“Two rounds were fired in his direction and one of them hit him in the shoulder after which the accused fled,” Mr. Sharma said.

Mr. Singh and the accused have personal enmity and investigation has revealed that the two sides had a fight about a month ago.

“All the accused have been identified and teams are looking for them. The motive is not clear as the accused are absconding and Mr. Singh is undergoing treatment,” he said.

A case has been registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.